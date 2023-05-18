HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipro announces 5-year business partnership with ServiceNow

The agreement that would expand the existing partnership between the companies was expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026

May 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Under the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow would deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services.

Under the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow would deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Wipro on Thursday announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow, a Santal Clara-based software firm, to invest in and bring new offerings to market that will empower clients to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver better value.

The agreement that would expand the existing partnership between the companies was expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026, Wipro said in a statement.

Under the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow would deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services. The partnership would cover all global geographies and would iniitially focus on four key industries: financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, it further said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.