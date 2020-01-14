Will continue to drive localisation, campus hiring: Wipro

Wipro said it would continue to drive localisation (hiring local employees mostly in the U.S. and Europe) which is 70% in the third quarter.

“We have been focusing on localisation in the last three years, and a s result 70% of our global employees are locals now. However, for certain specific skills that are not available in customer markets, we will continue to hire from India,” said Saurabh Govil, president and head, HR, Wipro.

In Q3, Wipro reported a net hiring of 6,000 people,

“We will hire from the campuses and will deepen our employee engagements and make significant investments in training and skill development. This is reflected in in our attrition rates which have improved to 15.7% for trailing 12 months, from 17% a quarter ago,'' he said.

In September, Wipro had secured a strategic seven-year deal valued at $300 million from ICICI Bank to provide a suite of digital services. As part of this strategic engagement, Wipro had to absorb about 3,800 employees of Vara lnfotech (that used to service the bank) along with its existing contracts, facilities and assets, through a business transfer agreement valued at ₹321 crore.

During Q3, Wipro's gross utilisation had come down 70.2% from 74.4% a year ago.