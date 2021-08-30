Two more entities apply for SFB licence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has received applications from two more entities — Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Ltd. and Tally Solutions Private Ltd. — seeking licences to operate small finance banks (SFBs).

This is as per RBI’s guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks in the private sector.

With this, a total of six entities have applied for the licence.

The other four applicants who were named in April 2021 are VSoft Technologies Private Ltd., Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Ltd., Akhil Kumar Gupta, and Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Private Ltd.