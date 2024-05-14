SPARSH Group of hospitals, a Bengaluru-based multi-speciality healthcare provider, has announced the opening of a super-speciality hospital at Yelahanka involving an investment of ₹250 crore, on May 13.

The 250-bed hospital comes with over 50 critical care beds, a dedicated NICU with over 20 beds for newborns, two cath labs, and 10 operation theatres.

The hospital at Yelahanka is the seventh super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru by the SPARSH Group.

“The hospital has 40 specialities. It offers 24/7 Emergency Care & Diagnostic Services, and a drive-through pharmacy,” said Sharan Shivraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SPARSH Group.