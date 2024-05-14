GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sparsh Group opens 250-bed hospital at Yelahanka in Bengaluru

The investment in the hospital was ₹250 crore

Updated - May 14, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 11:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Sharan Shivraj Patil of Sparsh Group of Hospitals, in Bengaluru.

Dr. Sharan Shivraj Patil of Sparsh Group of Hospitals, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

SPARSH Group of hospitals, a Bengaluru-based multi-speciality healthcare provider, has announced the opening of a super-speciality hospital at Yelahanka involving an investment of ₹250 crore, on May 13.

The 250-bed hospital comes with over 50 critical care beds, a dedicated NICU with over 20 beds for newborns, two cath labs, and 10 operation theatres.

The hospital at Yelahanka is the seventh super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru by the SPARSH Group.

“The hospital has 40 specialities. It offers 24/7 Emergency Care & Diagnostic Services, and a drive-through pharmacy,” said Sharan Shivraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SPARSH Group.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / economy, business and finance / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.