Digital Health Mission: K.C. General wins appreciation for linking highest number of health records during a month-long drive

The State-run K.C. General Hospital has won appreciation for linking the highest number of health records of patients to their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) and generating ‘Scan and Share’ tokens during a month-long digital health drive in the State. ‘Scan and Share’ is a QR code-based Fast Track Queue System for patient registration.

The hospital has linked 65,623 health records and generated 45,641 ‘Scan and Share’ tokens during the Digital Health Marathon conducted between February 7 and April 6. While K.C. General Hospital is followed by C.V. Raman General Hospital and Jayanagar General Hospital in terms of linking health records, Jayanagar General Hospital and Tumakuru District Hospital are in the second and third place respectively in the category of issuing ‘Scan and Share’ tokens.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D., who issued appreciation letters to the top three best-performing hospitals in each category, told The Hindu on Saturday that the Digital Health Marathon was announced to encourage and incentivise hospitals to take up the creation of digital patient records and enable faster queue management under the ‘Scan and Share’ feature of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Health records

Karnataka, which has so far linked personal health records of over 1.14 crore patients with their ABHAs, has so far created 2.73 crore ABHAs. With this, Karnataka is now in the ninth position in terms of ABHAs created in the country. Of the total 61.09 crore ABHAs created in the country, Uttar Pradesh is the highest contributor with 9.78 crore as of Saturday.

The State continues to top the country with 49,269 verified health facilities registered in its Health Facility Registry (HFR). Likewise, with 46,673 verified healthcare professionals in its Health Professionals Registry (HPR), the State is in the third position after Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh that have 52,709 and 49,236 verified health professionals respectively in its HPR, according to the ABDM dashboard launched by the National Health Authority (NHA).

Scan and Share

Karnataka is also in the third position in the country in the ‘Scan and Share’ category, This facility, which is being used in around 300 hospitals - including nearly 30 private facilities across the State - has so far benefitted nearly 37.39 lakh patients coming to the Out Patient Department (OPD) to share their demographic and personal details with the hospital just by scanning the code. This has helped reduce long queues. Of the total 2.72 crore tokens issued in the country, Uttar Pradesh is the highest contributor with 85.22 lakh followed by Andhra Pradesh with 48.75 lakh.

Although the system was first introduced in C.V. Raman General hospital in the State, K.C. General hospital is now topping the list for issuing the highest number of tokens (1.89 lakh) so far. In November 2022, C.V. Raman General hospital was the second government hospital in India, after the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in Delhi to introduce the system.

While Jayanagar General hospital follows K.C. General with 1.76 lakh tokens issued under the ‘Scan and Share’ facility, C.V. Raman is in the third position with 80,269 tokens issued to date, according to the ABDM dashboard.