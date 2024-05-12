GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five-year-old boy killed in freak accident in Bengaluru

Published - May 12, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy was killed and another boy also aged five, was injured in a freak accident while they were playing in front of their house in Murugeshpalya on Sunday morning (May 12).

The deceased named Aarav was playing outside the house with another boy from his neighbourhood, while his family was busy preparing for a family function. 

Meanwhile, the accused, aged around 18 years, and related to a policeman staying in the neighbouring house was cleaning the car outside his house. Amidst reports that the accused was also a minor boy, the police said he was “around 18-years-old”. 

Probe revealed that the accused had started the car and hit the accelerator. As a result the car moved forward, knocking down a series of vehicles before crushing the two boys playing in front of their houses. Both the children sustained severe injuries. Residents of the area rushed to the children’s help and rushed the two to the nearby Manipal Hospital. However, Aarav who had suffered a severe head injury died enroute to the hospital and was declared brought dead, while the other boy sustained fractures in his leg. 

Soon after the accident, the accused boy ran into the house and locked himself up until Jeevan Bhima Nagar Traffic Police rushed to the spot and detained the boy for further investigations.

The deceased boy Aarav’s birthday was due next month, lamented his father Tamare Kannan. Based on the father’s complaint, police have now booked a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence against the youth and detained him. A forensic examination of the vehicle and the spot is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident. 

