HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rane Holdings Q1 net declines 41% to ₹12 crore

August 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
L. Ganesh

L. Ganesh

Rane Holdings Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the June quarter contracted 41% from the year-earlier period to ₹12 crore.

The net profit was down due to an exceptional expense of about ₹20 crore towards warranty provision and VRS in the subsidiary companies, the holding company of Rane Group said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 9% to ₹894 crore. EBITDA margin rose 195 bps to 9% due to lower material cost and improved operational performance.

Revenue from Indian original equipment customers grew 5% supported by strong growth across vehicle segments. Revenues from international customers increased 29% driven by higher off-take across steering, valve train, light metal casting and occupant safety products. Revenue from Indian aftermarket segment decreased by 2%.

“Q1 was an eventful quarter for Rane Group companies with demand remaining strong across major customer segments in India and International markets,” said its Chairman and Managing Director L. Ganesh.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving economic indicators and continuing to prioritise cost reduction and operational improvement programmes in the upcoming quarter,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.