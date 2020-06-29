Oracle unveils second data centre in India

Technology firm Oracle on Monday unveiled its second data centre in India to support increasing customer demand for enterprise cloud services in the country.

The new centre in Hyderabad follows the unveiling of the company’s Mumbai Cloud region in 2019. With this, India joins the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the European Union in having multiple Oracle Cloud regions that facilitate enterprise-class disaster recovery strategies.

“Equipped with strengthened capabilities for business continuity and disaster recovery, Oracle will provide enterprise customers in India better performance, pricing, and security based on its second generation Cloud,” the company said in a statement.

“A large number of Indian organisations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation. With two Oracle Cloud regions live in India, we’re fully geared to support our 15.000-plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1000 specialised Oracle partners,” Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India, said.