Nobel Prizes 2020

Economics Nobel goes to Paul R. Milgrom, Robert B. Wilson for their work on auctions

The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

“Auctions are everywhere and affect our everyday lives. This year’s Economic Sciences Laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, have improved auction theory and invented new auction formats, benefitting sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world,” the academy said.

Robert Wilson developed the theory for auctions of objects with a common value – a value which is uncertain beforehand but, in the end, is the same for everyone. Mr. Wilson showed why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value: they are worried about the winner’s curse – that is, about paying too much and losing out.

Paul Milgrom formulated a more general theory of auctions that not only allows common values, but also private values that vary from bidder to bidder. He analysed the bidding strategies in a number of well-known auction formats, demonstrating that a format will give the seller higher expected revenue when bidders learn more about each other’s estimated values during bidding.

Also Read
A bust of Alfred Nobel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on October 5, 2020.

Nobel Prizes 2020

 

The award caps a week of Nobel Prizes and is technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Since its establishment in 1969, it has been awarded 51 times and is now widely considered one of the Nobel prizes.

Last year’s award went to two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a third from Harvard University, for their groundbreaking research into efforts to reduce global poverty.

The prestigious award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics honoured breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool.

The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Thursday for her candid and uncompromising work. The World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its effort to combat hunger worldwide.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 3:39:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nobel-prize-in-economics-goes-to-paul-r-milgrom-robert-b-wilson-for-improvements-to-auction-theory/article32834033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
Economics Nobel goes to Paul R. Milgrom, Robert B. Wilson for their work on auctions
The World Food Progamme (WPF) won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced on October 09, 2020.
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020
World Food Programme | Five things to know about 2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner
American poet Louise Glück wins the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature
Watch | 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature
The Hindu Explains | How does a genome editing tool developed by two women scientists help in tackling diseases?
The Hindu Explains | How did the 2020 Medicine Nobel winners identify Hepatitis C infectious agent?
The Hindu Explains | What have the three laureates sharing the 2020 Physics Nobel discovered about the black hole?
U.S.-French duo win Nobel Chemistry Prize for gene editing tool
Explained: 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Watch | 2020 Chemistry Nobel for developing CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors
Three share Physics Nobel for their discoveries about black holes
The hole in the middle: On Physics Nobel
Watch: 2020 Physics Nobel for discoveries on black holes
2020 Nobel: Three scientists share Prize in Physiology or Medicine
Explained: 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
Watch | All about the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
Vanquishing viruses: On Nobel prize for medicine
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY