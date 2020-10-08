American poet Louise Glück is the winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature. Louise Glück is a professor of English at Yale University. She made her debut in 1968 with a collection of poems called 'Firstborn.’ She has since then published twelve collections and some volumes of essays on poetry.
Watch | 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature
A video on the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature which was awarded to American poet Louise Glück
