Watch | 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Glück is the winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature. Louise Glück is a professor of English at Yale University. She made her debut in 1968 with a collection of poems called 'Firstborn.’ She has since then published twelve collections and some volumes of essays on poetry.

