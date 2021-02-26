Business

Natco Pharma unveils drug to treat epilepsy

Natco Pharma has unveiled Brivaracetam tablets, indicated for treatment of epilepsy, under the Brecita brand in the country.

Brivaracetam is developed by UCB Pharma and currently being marketed by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in India under the brand name Briviact. Natco Pharma’s Brecita tablets will be available in two strengths of 50mg and 100mg at “significantly lower MRP of ₹25 and ₹35 per tablet respectively,” the company said on Friday. It also citied GEMIND guidelines that estimated number of epilepsy patients in the country to be in the range of 5-10 million.

