Natco Pharma signs pact with Eli Lilly for Baricitinib

Withdraws application seeking Compulsory License against Lilly for the COVID-19 drug

Natco Pharma has signed a royalty-free, non-exclusive, voluntary licensing agreement with pharma major Eli Lilly for the manufacture and commercialisation of Baricitinib, a drug indicated for the treatment of COVID-19.

In line with the agreement, Natco has withdrawn the application filed with the Indian Patent Office seeking Compulsory License against Lilly for Baricitinib for COVID-19 in India, the company said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Natco had received emergency use authorisation for Baricitinib tablets from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The drug is for use, in combination with Remdesivir, in treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Following the EUA, it had also launched the product.

Cipla, Sun, Lupin, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Torrent and MSN Labs are other companies with whom Eli Lilly had recently entered into a licensing agreement for Baricitinib.