myTVS raises ₹375 crore, to establish pan-India platform

myTVS, a digital platform for the automotive aftermarket, has raised ₹375 crore from a fund managed by Exor. The funds will be used to scale-up, , establish a pan-India platform and build its cloud-based digital infrastructure to become the largest B2C player in the segment, the firm said in a statement.

myTVS is working on a ‘Super app’ through which customers will have access to services including mechanical, collision and maintenance services, diagnostics, roadside assistance and insurance for their vehicles. Similarly, there will also be a spare parts platform that will aim to cater to the fragmented services garage market through e-ordering of spare parts and through its supply chain solutions.