McDonald’s India adds 'Turmeric Latte', 'Masala Kadak Chai' on McCafe menu

A youngster posing for a photograph with the mascot of McDonald's in Visakhapatnam in 2017   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

McDonald's India has added two new immunity-boosting beverages Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu.

The new additions would be available at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchise of McDonald's Hardcastle Restaurants, said a statement.

"The Turmeric Latte is a unique twist on 'Haldi Doodh' —the age old ayurvedic remedy used to combat cold, cough, congestion, and many more ailments," said a statement.

It has the goodness of turmeric and is infused with other immunity improving ingredients like cardamom and saffron which are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it added.

While Masala Kadak Chai is inspired by the love and emotion of Indian consumers for this traditional beverage,” it added.

"It is latte textured and is packed with herbs and spices to energise you instantly," the company said.

It has priced Masala Kadak Chai at ₹99 for a cup and ₹140 for Turmeric Latte.

McDonald's India (West and South) Director-Marketing and Communications R.P. Arvind said, "Menu innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafe menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate. Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products."

Hardcastle Restaurants operates 305 McDonald's restaurants across 42 cities.


