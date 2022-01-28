Markets

Vedant Fashions unveils ₹3,150-crore IPO

Vedant Fashions Limited, which owns the Manyavar brand, has unveiled a ₹3,150-crore IPO. The share sale will open on February 4.

The price band has been fixed at ₹824 to ₹866 per equity share of face of ₹1 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 thereafter. The IPO consists of 36,364,838 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each for offer for sale by selling shareholders including Rhine Holdings Ltd., Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF 1, and Ravi Modi Family Trust.


