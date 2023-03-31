Gold climbs ₹380; silver declines ₹280

March 31, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices climbed ₹380 to ₹59,680 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in prices of the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹59,300 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by ₹280 to ₹71,300 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 59,680 per 10 grams, up Rs 380 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,975 per ounce while silver was down at $23.75 per ounce.

Gold prices turned bullish after weaker U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2022, Mr. Gandhi said.