Kinetic to set up e-bike unit for ₹100 crore

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, which has partnered Chinese EV major Aima Technology Group to co-design and develop electric two-wheelers for the Indian market, plans to invest about ₹80-100 crore in the project, which entails three new models this year itself, its founder-CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani has said.

Pune-based Kinetic Green entered the rapidly-growing domestic electric two-wheeler space last year, after establishing its presence in the e-three-wheeler segment, with two scooter models —Zing and Zoom.

The Kinetic Group had in the mid-1980s partnered Honda Motor to manufacture scooters.