Kia gets ‘record’ 13,424 first-day bookings for new Seltos

July 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Kia India on Saturday said it has received a record 13,424 bookings for the updated version of Seltos on the first day of commencing the bookings.

Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special programme to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners special access to unlock high-priority delivery for new potential buyers, the automaker said in a statement.

"We are confident that the new Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

Building upon the tremendous success of the K-Code initiative, the automaker is actively exploring the possibility of extending this programme to future launches as well, he added.