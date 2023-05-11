Kia Seltos facelift spotted with panoramic sunroof

May 11, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

The Kia Seltos has been on sale in India since 2019, and its facelift has been globally available since mid-2022. Kia is expected to launch the facelift in India by July 2023 and the midsize SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, something that is not available on the current model.

The Seltos has only been available with a single-pane sunroof in India since launch, but it now gets a panoramic sunroof. Notably, the Seltos’ cousin, the Hyundai Creta, came with a panoramic sunroof when the second-gen was launched in 2020. Once launched, the Seltos will become the fifth midsize SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof, following the Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor.

The upcoming Seltos facelift gets a redesigned grille and new headlamps. The LED daytime running lamps still run into the grille, but are now positioned slightly lower than before. In profile, not much has changed apart from a new design for the alloy wheels.

However, the Seltos’ rear receives the most updates. It gets a new set of tail-lamps joined together by an LED lightbar, which also houses the Kia badge. The current model’s tail-lamps are connected by a chrome strip. The tailgate has also been redesigned and now houses a bigger indentation for the number plate.

With the panoramic sunroof, the Seltos facelift will also get ADAS, which will make it the first Kia in India to get the safety system. The midsize SUV will also get features like six airbags as standard, hill-assist control, vehicle stability management, parking sensors and camera.

The Seltos facelift will also get two 10.25-inch displays — one for the instrument cluster and one for the infotainment system. Automatic gearbox-equipped versions of the Seltos facelift are also expected to get a rotary drive selector instead of the conventional lever.

Under the hood, the Seltos facelift will carry forward the current 115hp, 144Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Kia is also expected to re-introduce the turbo-petrol engine in the Seltos, albeit in 160hp, 253Nm, 1.5-litre guise, instead of the 140hp, 242Nm, 1.4-litre mill. The new turbo-petrol engine could come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 6-speed iMT.