BMTC starts new set of airport buses from Madavara

December 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has started Vayu Vajra buses from Madavara Nice Road Junction (BIEC) to Kempegowda International Airport for the convenience of passengers travelling from Tumakuru Road side to the airport.

Route Number KIA 18 from Madavara Nice Road Junction (BIEC) to Kempegowda International Airport will have five schedules and 27 trips daily, according to a BMTC release.

Transport Minister Ramalainga Reddy inaugurated the new routes on Saturday, including Route No. NICE-10 which will ply between Madavara Nice Road Junction (BIEC) to Electronics City via NICE road. He also inaugurated six metro feeder buses from Jalahalli metro station and Dasarahalli to various destinations.

