Infosys, BP to develop integrated energy-as-a-service offering

Tech services provider Infosys and energy major BP entered into an understanding to develop an integrated energy as-a-service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customers’ energy assets and services.

Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using BP’s energy and mobility expertise and Infosys’ digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low-carbon power, low-carbon heating/cooling and low-carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI-based digital platform, according to a release from Infosys.

“The EaaS solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low-carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and optimise supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure,’’ it said.

Following a pilot at Infosys’ Pune campus, the companies now intend to extend the offer to other campuses of Infosys.

“Digitisation will act as a driver for decarbonisation and building work and living spaces of the future,’’ said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.