HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IKEA to cut product cost by up to 39%

‘It’s a step taken to further strengthen affordability agenda of Swedish home furnishing firm’

February 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IKEA has reduced the prices of its products by 16% to 39% to make home furnishing more affordable for customers in India, said the Swedish home furnishing firm.

The initiative was aimed at further re-emphasise ‘affordability agenda’ for India in the backdrop of recent unprecedented situations such as the pandemic, rising costs of living, supply chain disruptions, and increased inflation, the company said.

The new discount would be available on a wide range of products, across categories, including store and organise furniture, storage solutions, living room seating, bedroom furniture, office storage, kitchen accessories and children’s storage.

“In order to strengthen our affordability agenda, the prices of these products have been reduced starting from 16% to as much up to 39%. The offer is applicable for both its offline and online offers,’‘ said Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India.

IKEA India offers over 1,100 products under the ₹200 range and the new prices will be available at its stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and also on the IKEA app.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.