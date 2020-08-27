Business

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India story

Honda unveils bike in 180-200 cc segment

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced entry into the 180 cc-200 cc motorcycle segment with the unveiling of Hornet 2.0, priced at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom Gurgaon). “It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India,” the company’s MD, president and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

