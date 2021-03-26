Business

Grants by SAARC fund cross $50 mn

The grants from the SAARC Development Fund crossed $50 million this week for projects in the eight SAARC member States.

“In this current fiscal year alone, close to $1 million has already been disbursed for social window projects being implemented in all the SAARC Member States,” the Fund secretariat said on Friday. “With the COVID-19 projects under final documentation, the SDF Secretariat will also be speeding up disbursements in the coming months further enhancing its total grant disbursement figures,” it added.

