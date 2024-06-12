GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foreign investors want continuity and clarity

Published - June 12, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

“We need to keep politics and economics separate. India as an economy has shown its resilience. It wants to attract foreign investment so that it can shine in global forum,” said Manish Jain, Director - Institutional Business (Equity & FI) Division at Mirae Asset Capital Markets in an interview with The Hindu at their Invest India Global Conference.

The firm is headquartered in Korea and also runs their brokerage platform, m.Stock by Mirae Asset, in India. The firm has recently acquired brokerage firm Sharekhan to emerge as a leading player in this high-growth market.

In this interview taken on the day of the Lok Sabha election results, Mr Jain said irrespective that who gets elected the reforms agenda would continue. He said no government will steer away from the policies which are for the betterment of the country. He said foreign investors want continuity and clarity to invest and the sectors which look promising include Banking, Real Estate, Automobiles, Infrastructure and discretionary consumer segment.

For more insights do watch this video interview.

Host: Lalatendu Mishra, The Hindu

Video: Special Arrangement

