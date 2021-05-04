‘E-com, logistics, healthcare driving blue, grey collar jobs’

‘Requirement for delivery staff rose 19% in second half of April’

India reported a significant rise in e-commerce delivery, logistics and healthcare job placements in April this year, said industry observers. Blue and grey collar job platform Apna.co alone facilitated more than 20 million candidate-recruiter interactions since the pandemic started in March 2020, of which more than 5 million dialogues took place in the last 30 days.

OLX People, QuikrJobs and other social media-based blue and grey collar job recruitment channels are also seeing a surge in demand for such jobs.

“More than [one] lakh companies including Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, Pharmeasy, Zomato, Flipkart, BigBasket, Urban Company, Swiggy, and Byju’s, have used our platform to post jobs and find suitable talent in the last one-and-a-half years, mostly after the pandemic hit us,” Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO, Apna.co, said.

India emerged as one of the biggest countries for gig and platform workers as e-commerce platforms created huge job opportunities even in the midst of the pandemic, he added. According to Assocham, the country’s gig economy will be $455 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17%.

The country currently has more than 250 million blue and grey collar workers and logistics alone is expected to create about three million jobs by 2022.

“The demand for delivery executives, for e-commerce, logistics and healthcare, has increased by 19% in the second half of April when compared to the first 15 days of the month,” confirmed Olive Sen, head of product marketing at OLX People.

“There is a flurry of activities happening in e-com and logistics spaces. The e-grocery segment is witnessing a quantum growth at present compared to pre-pandemic days. Both urban and rural customers are contributing to this spike. To meet this multifold demand, e-com players, logistics firms and warehouses have been actively scaling up their people front in the last one year,” observed B.S. Murthy, a hiring expert, and CEO at Leadership Capital.