GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

C-CAMP and Indegene tie up to help early-stage life sciences startups

Will leverage C-CAMP’s incubation programme to strengthen the life sciences innovation ecosystem in India and help bring new drugs and therapies to market faster

March 19, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational image of cells and a DNA strand.

A representational image of cells and a DNA strand.

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and Indegene, a digital-first life sciences commercialisation company, have joined hands to help early-stage life sciences start-ups accelerate technology innovation, product development, and go-to-market.

The multi-year agreement will see Indegene bring in financial assistance, mentorship via highly skilled and specialised experts, and a digital service suite, supporting C-CAMP’s efforts in nurturing at least 5-7 early-stage deep-science startups with a 360-degree ecosystem. This initiative aligns with Indegene’s philosophy of enabling future-ready healthcare globally. The goal of the partnership is to leverage C-CAMP’s incubation programme to strengthen the life sciences innovation ecosystem in India and help bring new drugs and therapies to market faster.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / economy, business and finance / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.