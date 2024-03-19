C-CAMP and Indegene tie up to help early-stage life sciences startups

March 19, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and Indegene, a digital-first life sciences commercialisation company, have joined hands to help early-stage life sciences start-ups accelerate technology innovation, product development, and go-to-market.

The multi-year agreement will see Indegene bring in financial assistance, mentorship via highly skilled and specialised experts, and a digital service suite, supporting C-CAMP’s efforts in nurturing at least 5-7 early-stage deep-science startups with a 360-degree ecosystem. This initiative aligns with Indegene’s philosophy of enabling future-ready healthcare globally. The goal of the partnership is to leverage C-CAMP’s incubation programme to strengthen the life sciences innovation ecosystem in India and help bring new drugs and therapies to market faster.