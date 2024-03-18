GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tobacco Board authorises 100 million kg crop size for Karnataka during 2024-25

Registration process for upcoming crop season will commence on March 27

March 18, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Tobacco Board staff examining the quality of seedlings in a nursery.

A file photo of Tobacco Board staff examining the quality of seedlings in a nursery. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Tobacco Board has authorised a crop size of 100 million kg for Karnataka during the year 2024-25.

G. Bulli Subba Rao, Regional Manager of Tobacco Board, Mysuru, said that the board has authorised tobacco cultivation on 1.70 lakh hectares by registered tobacco growers at the rate of 1,806 kg per simplex barn.

While pointing out that the registration process for upcoming crop season will commence on March 27, the Regional Manager urged tobacco growers to take up cultivation only within the area authorised to them, and not to cultivate tobacco in excess of the authorised area and without registration with the board.

“The growers are also requested to take up cultivation of alternative crops along with tobacco so that farmers could be safeguarded against any possible market fluctuations, which will ensure sustainability of farming,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

agriculture / economy, business and finance / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.