March 16, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Celebrating its 100-year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new Guinness World Records title holder for the Longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments. MTR’s signature Red Rice batter was used to prepare this monumental dosa at its Bommasandra Factory.

According to the release, the record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising both seasoned experts and budding culinary talent, under the guidance of MTR’s Cuisine Centre of Excellence.

Sunay Bhasin, CEO of MTR, said, “This is a moment of immense pride for us. We were attempting for a 100 feet dosa, however, we have outdone ourselves and have created a 123 feet dosa. Dosa has been a part of MTR’s legacy from the very beginning and it continues to be one of the most loved products of MTR even today.”

Chandra Mouli, MD, Lorman Kitchen Equipment Pvt. Ltd. added, “World’s Longest Dosa is being cooked on a specially built induction stove, the biggest ever from Lorman. Induction cooking equipment are highly efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly, creating a safer ecosystem for chefs, we are proud to be partnering with MTR on this remarkable event.”

This record breaking dosa was shared not only with MTR’s employees but also with children from local schools and members of the surrounding communities. With this, MTR broke the previous world record title of longest dosa of 16.68 m (54 ft 8.69 in), said the release.