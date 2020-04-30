Business Live: Nifty, Sensex jump 2% on COVID-19 drug hopes; US economy sees biggest slump since 2008 financial crisis

Stocks have rallied heavily this morning as investors continue to be enthused by the prospects of a return to economic normalcy as the global lockdown begins to be eased in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the US economy has witnessed its worst slump since the 2008 financial crisis with data released overnight suggesting an annualized contraction of nearly 5%

11:20 AM

Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected

Facebook on Tuesday reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by the coronavirus pandemic and a resulting global slowdown in digital advertising.

The social network, like Google on Tuesday, said it’s feeling the squeeze from the global pandemic but expects to weather it with modest long-term effects.

Facebook said it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That’s more than double the $2.43, or 85 cents per share, it reported in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 18% to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting higher earnings of $1.74 per share and lower revenue of $17.34 billion.

11:00 AM

Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed the poor, says Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI governor, in a chat with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, estimated the cost of feeding the country's poor and the wider economic effects of the pandemic.

IANS reports: "Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan in a video talk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, streamed by the party, said that country needs Rs 65,000 crore to feed the poor.

Raghuram Rajan said, “Rs 65,000 crore is needed to feed the poor and India can afford it as the GDP is Rs 200 lakh crore,” adding that “Social harmony is a public good; we cannot afford to have our houses divided at the time when challenges are big”.

He said that there should be efforts to give money to the poor through DBT, MGNREGA, old age pension and also supporting through PDS.

Raghuram Rajan said that India needs to be cleverer in lifting the lockdown as it has limited capacity to feed the poor.

“There are ways country can take advantage but I think there will be no positive impact of this situation as there may be rethinking in global economy.”

“There will be strategic change but these types of pandemic have rarely any positive effects in general,” said Rajan."

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi in conversation with Dr. Raghuram Rajan on COVID19 & its economic impact. #RahulShowsTheWay https://t.co/azomUpU1eW — Congress (@INCIndia) April 30, 2020

10:40 AM

US economy sees biggest slump since 2008 financial crisis

The economic cost of the global lockdown is starting to become more obvious as official data begin to be released.

IANS reports: "The US economy has witnessed the biggest quarterly decline since the 2008 financial crisis, indicating the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic induced recession, while analysts have said that the worst was yet to come.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said that the US GDP in the first quarter contracted at an annual rate of 4.8 per cent amid the pandemic, the biggest decline in over a decade, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decline in first-quarter real GDP was, in part, due to the response to the spread of COVID-19, as governments issued “stay-at-home” orders in March, according to the “advance” estimate released by the department’s bureau of economic analysis.

Widespread “stay-at-home” orders and other measures to contain the virus led to “rapid changes in demand”, as businesses and schools switched to remote work or canceled operations, and consumers cancelled, restricted, or redirected their spending, the bureau noted.

“There was little good news in the underlying data, and the contraction that occurred in the first quarter is just a hint at what is to come in Q2,” Jay H. Bryson, acting chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in an analysis.

Noting that the lockdown of the economy, which occurred in most states, did not really start to take effect until mid-March or early April, Bryson said “we look for real GDP to contract at an unprecedented annualized rate in excess of 20 percent in Q2”."

10:30 AM

VC investments in Q1 '21 tumbled 57% over Q4 '20: KPMG

After a record-breaking $6 billion in calendar Q4 2019, VC investments in India fell sharply to just $2.2 billion in Q1 ’20, in part due to economic and political uncertainty. Despite these challenges, India saw a number of good deals.

India was not as affected by COVID-19 during Q1 ’20 compared to China. “Concerns relating to the pandemic grew later during the quarter, due in part, to the fact India receives a significant amount of venture capital (VC) investments from international VC firms and corporates,” said KPMG in a report.

India has seen many deals deferred as these investors waited to see how CoVID-19 would affect businesses. This was reflected in the number of deal being made. While the pipeline for deals is expected to remain relatively robust in India, the deal flow is expected to become very slow, particularly during the Q2 of calendar ‘20. “In India, while VC investments might be challenging in the short-term, it is expected to remain robust over the longer-term,” added KPMG, reposing faith in the India story.

10:15 AM

Sensex rallies over 900 points, Nifty reclaims 9,800 level

Indian stocks have started the day on a positive note, rallying heavily in line with US stocks overnight.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 900 points in opening trade on Thursday tracking heavy buying at ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries counters amid rally in global stocks.

After hitting a high of 33,640.73, the 30-share index was trading 895.69 points or 2.74 per cent higher at 33,615.85.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty shot up 247.20 points, or 2.59 per cent, to 9,800.55.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by M&M, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Shares of Reliance Industries, HUL and Tech Mahindra were trading on a positive note ahead of their earnings announcements.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the sole laggard.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 605.64 points or 1.89 per cent higher at 32,720.16, while the Nifty advanced 172.45 points, or 1.84 per cent, to close at 9,553.35."