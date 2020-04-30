DCGI nod for Glenmark Pharma clinical trials on Favipiravir antiviral tablets for COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials on Favipiravir antiviral tablets for COVID-19 patients.

A generic version of Japanese firm Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co’s Avigan, Favipiravir has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses. It has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections. Multiple clinical trials had been initiated on COVID-19 patients, post the outbreak, in China, Japan and in the U.S.

Stating this, a Glenmark Pharmaceuticals release said having internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulations for the product, the company filed for clinical trials with the DCGI. The regulator has given approval for conducting the trial on mild to moderate patients.

Glenmark said it is the first pharmaceutical company in India to be given an approval by the regulator to start the trial on COVID-19 patients.

As per the clinical trial protocol approved, 150 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 will be randomised in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Favipiravir with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care. The treatment duration is a maximum of 14 days and the total study duration will be maximum for 28 days from randomisation, the release said.

“Glenmark is all geared to immediately begin clinical trials on Favipiravir on COVID-19 patients in India. The clinical trial will let us know the efficacy of this molecule on COVID-19 patients,” Executive Vice President – Global R&D Sushrut Kulkarni said.