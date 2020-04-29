VC investments in Q1 '21 tumbled 57% over Q4 '20: KPMG

After a record-breaking $6 billion in calendar Q4 2019, VC investments in India fell sharply to just $2.2 billion in Q1 ’20, in part due to economic and political uncertainty. Despite these challenges, India saw a number of good deals.

India was not as affected by COVID-19 during Q1 ’20 compared to China. “Concerns relating to the pandemic grew later during the quarter, due in part, to the fact India receives a significant amount of venture capital (VC) investments from international VC firms and corporates,” said KPMG in a report.

India has seen many deals deferred as these investors waited to see how CoVID-19 would affect businesses. This was reflected in the number of deal being made. While the pipeline for deals is expected to remain relatively robust in India, the deal flow is expected to become very slow, particularly during the Q2 of calendar ‘20. “In India, while VC investments might be challenging in the short-term, it is expected to remain robust over the longer-term,” added KPMG, reposing faith in the India story.

Among the sectors that seem to be on the radar of potential investors include Edtech as and they expect to it remain a very hot sector of VC investment, in addition to autotech, and healthtech related to fitness.

An interesting subject of interest to the VCs have been gaming could also see an uptick in VC investment in India.

Commenting on the report findings, Nitish Poddar, Partner and National Leader – Private Equity, KPMG in India said, “VC investors are already starting to ask the question, ‘How will your business be impacted by CoVID-19?’ This is a question everyone will be asking for the next few quarters. Here in India, we are beginning to feel the full impact of the virus. Over the next quarter, while the pipeline will likely remain strong, deal flow is expected to slow down. A lot of deals will probably get deferred to the later half of the year.”

It remains to be seen how much the very recent lockdown of the entire nation will impact venture funding trends.