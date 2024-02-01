GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM KISAN Yojana | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 11.8 crore farmers receive financial assistance

“The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing systematic inequalities, which have plagued the society,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

February 01, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A farmer at his paddy field on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. File (Representational image only)

A farmer at his paddy field on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. File (Representational image only) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year in three equal four-monthly instalments. The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through DBT mode.

Announced in February 2019 in the Interim Budget, the scheme was effective from December 2018.

“Modi government addresses systematic inequalities”

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing systematic inequalities, which have plagued the society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, Ms. Sitharaman said economic management over the past decade has complemented people-centric inclusive development. “All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time,” she said. She observed that tax reforms have led to widening of the tax base.

“STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses have seen enrolment of 43% women, the highest in the world,” she added.

