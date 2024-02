February 01, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Union Budget 2024 on February 1, 2024, The Hindu reports on infra outlays. Allocations for Railways, Road Transport, and Telecom Ministry as a share of budget continued to be high this year. On the other hand, the allocations for schemes such as PMAY-Urban, smart cities mission, AMRUT and regional connectivity scheme-Udan remained low.