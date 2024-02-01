GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FM marginally increases allocation to NHAI to Rs 1.68 lakh crore for FY25

February 01, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Centre has allocated ₹1.68 lakh crore to NHAI in the interim Budget. File

The Centre has allocated ₹1.68 lakh crore to NHAI in the interim Budget. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1 marginally increased allocation to State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ₹1.68 lakh crore for 2024-25 from last year's revised allocation of ₹1.67 lakh crore.

ALSO READ
Interim Budget 2024 | Govt to come out with White Paper on mismanagement of economy prior to 2014, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The pre-election Budget 2024-25 document has allocated marginally enhanced outlay of ₹2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector. An allocation of ₹2.70 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2023-24, which was revised to ₹2.76 lakh crore.

ALSO READ
Interim Budget 2024-2025 documents presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

Related Topics

road transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.