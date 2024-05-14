GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BMTC electric bus drivers employed by Tata Motors in Bengaluru protest unpaid salaries

Officials clarified that only drivers from Depot Number 3, who are employed by Tata Motors, the company operating electric buses for BMTC, are protesting

Published - May 14, 2024 02:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BMTC is running electric buses operated by Tata Motors, which will supply, operate, and maintain the 12-metre electric buses for 12 years.  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Drivers of electric buses affiliated with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Depot Number 3 staged a protest on May 14 alleging non-payment of salaries by the private company operating the electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

Officials clarified that only drivers from Depot Number 3, who are employed by Tata Motors, the company operating electric buses for BMTC, are protesting. “These drivers are private employees. Their salaries are paid by the private company, not by BMTC. There was no disruption in bus services due to this protest,” an official said.

BMTC is running electric buses operated by Tata Motors, which will supply, operate, and maintain the 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years. As per the agreement, BMTC will deploy conductors and compensate Tata Motors at a rate of ₹41 per km. Tata Motors will be responsible for providing drivers and maintenance of the fleet.

