GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

100 new electric buses to be flagged off on Dec. 26

Employees union to boycott ceremony 

December 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

One hundred new electric buses leased to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation by Tata Motors will be flagged off on Tuesday near the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

This is the first set of buses to be inducted into the BMTC fleet out of the 921 non-AC electric buses that Tata Motors is expected to provide BMTC after winning an order in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided to boycott the flag-off function owing to their differences with Sathyavathi G., the Managing Director of BMTC.

In a letter addressed to the MD, the federation alleged that Ms. Sathyavathi never discussed the problems of the employees with the labour unions. The members have also alleged that she used “bad language” to address many BMTC officials, including depot managers.

They also demanded that the State government replace Ms. Sathyavathi with another officer to improve BMTC’s employee relations.

Ms. Satyavathi said she was not aware of the letter and all the unions were invited for the event as a practice.

Related Topics

Bangalore / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.