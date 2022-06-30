Ashok Soota conferred with CII Quality Ratna Award 2021

Bengaluru

Ashok Soota, founder and Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies, has been conferred with CII Quality Ratna Award 2021.

The Annual CII Quality Ratna Award constituted in the year 2019 is in recognition of outstanding leadership, contribution, and distinguished service to the Quality Movement in India, the tech firm said in a release.

The CII Awards Committee unanimously concurred to bestow the 2021 Award to Mr. Soota considering his significant contribution to building the competitiveness of the Indian industry through quality Initiatives, it further said.