Anarock to roll out solution for boosting home sales

Anarock Group, which is into real estate services consultancy, is planning to introduce Astra, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) property technology solution to boost primary housing sales of developers by up to 15%.

Developed over two years by the firm and its data analytics partner G-Square Solutions, the solution would accelerate housing sales and enhance revenue by 12-15%, the firm said.

“The system’s algorithm analyses customer behaviour data to yield highly accurate leads, thereby boosting marketing efficiency, reducing costs, and delivering an engaged user experience to developers and their customers,” it added.

“We began developing the Astra artificial intelligence models in 2019, configuring multiple models across different types of real estate projects across India,” said Anuj Puri, chairman. “Now, in its final development stage, Astra will give developers a 20fold return on their investment in this AI-driven platform.”