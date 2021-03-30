Alstom bags ₹1,854-cr. order for metro cars

Alstom has bagged a contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for design, manufacture, supply, test and commission of 234 metro cars, including personnel training for Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvardavali-Gaimukh). The order is valued at €220 million (₹1,854 crore).

New products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT) on January 29, 2021, the company said in a statement.

“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission,” said Ling Fang, region president, Alstom Asia Pacific.

“We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India,” he said.

The Line is a 35.3-kilometre-long elevated corridor with 32 stations.

It will provide interconnectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar - Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane - Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar - Vikhroli).

Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A is expected to reduce the current travel time by 50%to 75%, depending on road conditions.