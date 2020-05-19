Industry

Vedanta board approves delisting, shares tank

Vedanta Ltd shares on BSE almost tanked 2% to ₹90.75 in a firm Mumbai market on Tuesday morning

The board of directors of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited on Monday evening approved the delisting plan after reviewing the due diligence report dated May 18, 2020 from SBI Capital Markets Limited.

On May 12, the company received a letter from its promoter firm Vedanta Resources Limited to buy the public shareholding of Vedanta Limited ₹87.25 per share.

Also read | Vedanta delisting is opportunistic: report

"Approval was granted to the Company to seek shareholders’ approval for aforesaid Delisting Proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, and in this regard the draft of the postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement thereto were also approved," said the company in a statement.

Vedanta Ltd shares on BSE almost tanked 2% to ₹90.75 in a firm Mumbai market on Tuesday morning.

The Company was authorized to dispatch the said postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement to the shareholders in accordance with applicable laws; and obtain approval of the Stock Exchanges in accordance with the provisions under the Delisting Regulations and/ or any other regulatory/ government authority in India and/ or abroad.

The company has appointed Mr. Upendra C. Shukla, Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer in terms of the Companies Act to conduct the process of the postal ballot un a fair and transparent manner.

According to proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), the delisting floor price at ₹87.25 per share unfair and the shareholders should have ideally got base price of ₹225 per share.

However, the final offer price for the Delisting Proposal will be determined in accordance with the reverse book building mechanism set out in the Delisting Regulations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:13:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/vedanta-board-approves-delisting-shares-tank/article31621179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY