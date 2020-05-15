Industry

Vedanta delisting is opportunistic: report

‘Price way below intrinsic stock value’

The decision of Vedanta’s promoters to take the firm private by buying out shareholders at ₹87.50 a share is “opportunistic and the price does not reflect the fundamental value of the equity,” Institutional Investor Advisory Services said on Friday.

The promoters will have to offer a significantly higher exit price if the bid is to succeed, it added.

Last week, billionaire Anil Agarwal-run Vedanta Resources, the London-based holding company, said it will buy back Vedanta shareholders at ₹87.50 a share and take the company private.

The offer price was at 9% premium over the previous day’s closing price, but since then, the stock has rallied and closed at ₹92.90 on the BSE on Friday.

“The free float market capitalisation of Vedanta is about $2.2 billion and we expect the parent to shell out significantly more, if the de-listing is to go through,” the shareholders’ advisory wrote in a note.

Attributing the move to go private to promoters’ debt repayment pressures, the advisory said, “Vedanta delisting at a floor price of ₹87.50 is opportunistic.

“The stock is currently trading close to its 52-week low, which is a steep discount to its historic five-year average as a natural fallout of the current economic environment and the COVID-19 crisis.”

“The current market price does not reflect the fundamental value of the equity,” the advisory said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:26:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/vedanta-delisting-is-opportunistic-report/article31596526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY