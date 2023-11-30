HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-wheeler volumes expected to grow by 4-7% this fiscal: ICRA Report

November 30, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Two-wheeler retail sales are expected to increase by just 4-7% in volume terms in the domestic market this fiscal year despite logging strong growth in the festive period, according to a report.

The festive season this year saw robust growth in two-wheeler retails aided by the upcoming wedding season and some recovery in rural demand, which supported sales growth in the entry-level (110 cc) segment, the report by rating firm ICRA stated.

The dealer inventory remained at near normal levels, with the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) wary of a build-up in inventory at the dealerships, it added.

"The industry is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY 2024 (4-7%) even as export volumes remain impacted by weak demand," ICRA said.

Elaborating on the passenger vehicles, ICRA stated that the segment is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY2024 (6-9%) and reach an all-time high during the period.

Commercial vehicle volume growth is expected to be in the range of 2-4% this fiscal as compared with the last financial year, it stated.

"Aided by favourable demand drivers, the industry volumes are expected to reach near the pre-pandemic peak," ICRA said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.