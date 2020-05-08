Tech to decongest cafeteria operations during peak hours, enabling social distancing

As countries across the world prepare to start lifting the lockdown, organisations are gearing up to commence operations and have made it their topmost priority to ensure a safe environment for their employees/consumers, especially in highly-crowded areas such as the office Cafeteria and IT Park food courts. In its endeavour to help the organisations in these testing times, SmartQ, a B2B food-tech platform, today announced the launch of Smart Pass, to decongest cafeteria during peak hours.

SmartQ’s Smart Pass is a slot-based booking and allocation system, focusing on the safety and convenience of the user while providing the authority and flexibility of booking time slots based on their schedule. They can book the desired slot and also pre-order the food. The technology allows the user to view the seats booked and seats available for each slot on a real-time basis. The Smart Pass app facilitates the distribution of the crowd in the cafe uniformly across the meal breaks, thus flattening the curve and ensuring physical distancing gets automatically enabled. The number of slots, duration of each slot, and the number of employees allowed in each slot can all be easily set up by a self-service control dashboard for clients.

The technology is aimed at decongesting the peak time cafeteria crowd, enabling contactless and cashless pre-ordering of food.

Commenting on this development, Keshav Meda, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, SmartQ, said, “For the Smart Pass product, we have already received interest from seven countries across the world including New Zealand, USA, Germany and a few other European Countries. We have got a nod from a few corporates in Germany where we will be going live in the next couple of weeks. For the clients from Germany, we are also customizing the app to enable the functionality in German Language, and likewise for other non-English speaking countries.”

SmartQ clocks 1,70,000+ daily transactions, SmartQ has grown to 150+ client sites in India and globally.