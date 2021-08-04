Industry

SBI net profit in Q1 surges 55 % to ₹ 6,504 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday posted a 55 % rise in standalone net profit at ₹ 6,504 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by decline in bad loans.

The lender had reported a net profit of ₹ 4,189.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

State Bank of India's (SBI) standalone total income increased to ₹ 77,347.17 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against ₹ 74,457.86 crore in the same period a year ago, according to regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 5.32 % at June-end from 5.44 % at June-end last year.

Similarly, net NPAs also declined to 1.7 % in June 2020 against 1.8 % a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit also rose by 55 % to ₹ 7,379.91 crore as against ₹ 4,776.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the same time, total income increased to ₹ 93,266.94 crore as compared to ₹ 87,984.33 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 3:28:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-net-profit-in-q1-surges-55-to-6504-crore/article35718140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY