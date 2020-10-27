Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson to partner for Indian market

Hero MotoCorp will also develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said that it has entered into a distribution and licensing agreement with American motorcycle maker Harley Davidson to develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley Davidson brand name.

The announcement comes almost a month after Harley-Davidson Inc. announced that it will discontinue sales and manufacturing operations in India as part of a global strategic restructuring plan ‘The Rewire’.

“As per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

It added that as part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

“This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp,” it added.