Government directs e-commerce firms to remove Bournvita, other drinks from ‘health drinks’ category

The advisory said that all e-commerce companies or portals are advised to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of health drinks from their platforms or sites.

April 13, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated April 14, 2024 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
On April 2, 2024, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directed all e-commerce food business operators to ensure appropriate categorisation of food products being sold on their websites. Photo: X/@fssaiindia

The government has asked all the e-commerce companies to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the health drinks category from their portals.

"National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in an advisory to all e-commerce companies.

The order is dated April 10, 2024.

It said that all e-commerce companies or portals are advised to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of health drinks from their platforms or sites.

On April 2, food safety standards regulator FSSAI directed all e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to ensure appropriate categorisation of food products being sold on their websites.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has noted that instances of food products licensed under 'Proprietary Food' with the nearest category Dairy-Based Beverage Mix or Cereal-Based Beverage Mix or Malt-Based Beverage being sold on e-commerce websites under the category Health Drink, Energy Drink, etc, it added.

health / electronic commerce

