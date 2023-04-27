The Bournvita controversy and the debate over food labels | In Focus podcast

April 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Social media was abuzz recently with a controversy over Bournvita, a product that most of us have probably had as children. This sparked a discussion around all of the processed and packaged foods that are now widely available and consumed in the country.

How healthy are these foods? With a lot of these items, it is not always easy to understand their nutritional content, going by the ingredients. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or FSSAI is now considering introducing front of pack labelling – a regulation that will involve all brands indicating if the product is high in salt, sugar or fat, right at the front of the product. Several countries across the world have brought in such regulations, in order to make consumers more aware about what is in various products.

So do our processed and packaged foods contain too much sugar, salt or fat? Are unhealthy eating habits contributing to obesity, heart disease and diabetes? How much salt or sugar should we be consuming on a daily basis, and do we, as a country, consume too much?

Guest: Dr Vandana Prasad is a community paediatrician and public health professional associated with the Public Health Resource Network.

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: