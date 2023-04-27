HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Bournvita controversy and the debate over food labels | In Focus podcast

Dr. Vandana Prasad gives us an overview about processed and packaged foods in our country, and explains how the right food labelling can help modify unhealthy eating practices.

April 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
ALSO READ
Bournvita row | FSSAI needs an energy shot to regulate processed food

Social media was abuzz recently with a controversy over Bournvita, a product that most of us have probably had as children. This sparked a discussion around all of the processed and packaged foods that are now widely available and consumed in the country. 

How healthy are these foods? With a lot of these items, it is not always easy to understand their nutritional content, going by the ingredients. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or FSSAI is now considering introducing front of pack labelling – a regulation that will involve all brands indicating if the product is high in salt, sugar or fat, right at the front of the product. Several countries across the world have brought in such regulations, in order to make consumers more aware about what is in various products.

ALSO READ
NCPCR seeks removal of misleading labels on Bournvita

So do our processed and packaged foods contain too much sugar, salt or fat? Are unhealthy eating habits contributing to obesity, heart disease and diabetes? How much salt or sugar should we be consuming on a daily basis, and do we, as a country, consume too much?

Guest: Dr Vandana Prasad is a community paediatrician and public health professional associated with the Public Health Resource Network.

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

ALSO READ
Explained | What is the debate around star ratings for food packets mooted by FSSAI?  

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / food / India / food safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.