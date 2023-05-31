Watch | What are the regulations around misleading food ads?

May 31, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

On the 29th of April, the food safety and standards authority of India flagged 32 fresh cases of food business operators or food manufacturers making misleading claims and advertisements. regulators also stated that a total of 170 such cases have been reported in the last six months.

While the regulator did not take any names it stated that the violators include manufacturers of Neutraceutical products refined oils pulses flours milk products and ghee.

It asked them to refrain from making such claims and ads in the larger consumer interest and avoiding enforcement actions. This happened days after a social media influencer had made certain allegations against health drink Bournvita’s health attributes.

So, when can you call a produce ‘pure’, or ‘natural’, or ‘fresh’? We decode nutritional claims in food ads.

Reporting and presentation: Saptaparno Ghosh

Production: Shikha Kumari