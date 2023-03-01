HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooking gas prices hiked by ₹50 for domestic, ₹350.50 for commercial cylinders

Households will now have to pay more for LPG cylinders as new prices come into effect from today

March 01, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 08:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG and 19kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from March 1. Image for representational purpose only.

Prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG and 19kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from March 1. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prices of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 19 kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from today, March 1.

The hike for domestic consumers will be ₹50 per cylinder and ₹350.50 per bottle for commercial consumers. In Chennai, the new price of cooking gas used in kitchens would be ₹1,118.50 per cylinder, and commercial, used in restaurants and industries, would be ₹2,268 per bottle

The retail selling price per domestic cylinder in Delhi will be ₹1,103 and that of a commercial cylinder ₹2,119.50. The last time that domestic cylinder prices were revised was in July 2022.

Auto LPG prices too have been revised by ₹6 per litre effective today.

Related Topics

diesel fuel / India / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.